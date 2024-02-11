“The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course.”
PSL postpones eight Premiership matches due to late Bafana arrival
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed the eight midweek matches that would have seen the return to action of the DStv Premiership from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break due to the late return of bronze medallists Bafana Bafana.
The South Africans, who beat Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the third-place playoff in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Saturday night, are only due back at OR Tambo International Airport at 4am on Wednesday morning. Players then have to travel to rejoin their clubs nationwide.
The PSL has postponed games that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, it said on Sunday.
“After receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to South Africa from their successful Afcon trip on Wednesday, the PSL has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek,” the league said.
“The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course.”
The matches on Tuesday that were postponed were: Cape Town City v Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United v Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates v Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC v AmaZulu.
Wednesday’s matches postponed were: Lamontville Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM v Cape Town Spurs and Polokwane City v Richards Bay FC.
SuperSport's fixture against Stellenbosch at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (7pm) will now kick off the resumption of the Premiership.
A further five games will be played on Saturday, including the big fixture between Sundowns and Pirates at Loftus Versfeld (8pm).
Two more league games are being played on Sunday, including Chiefs travelling to Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg to meet Royal (3.30pm).
Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ Afcon squad included nine players from Sundowns, five from Pirates and one apiece from AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City.
