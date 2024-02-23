×

Sport

WATCH | Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and Springboks | Ep 7

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 23 February 2024

In the seventh episode of the Arena Sports Show, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele focus on Sivenathi Nontshinga who regained his IBF title, the Nedbank Cup last 32, Banyana Banyana’s Olympic qualifiers and the Springboks' alignment camps. 

