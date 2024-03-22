Sport

WATCH | Arena Sports Show: Xola Mlambo reflects on his career

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 22 March 2024

In this 11th episode of the Arena Sports Show, former Pirates, Wits, Chippa United, TS Galaxy and AmaZulu midfielder Xola Mlambo reflects on his career and answers the ‘retirement’ question. 

Presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Mlambo who talks about winning the league with Wits, the influence of Dan “Dans” Malesela and Gavin Hunt, the pressure of playing for Pirates, how he left TS Galaxy and whether he is retiring or not. 

