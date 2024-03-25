Pietersen urges PSL players to join Transition Programme
With the long-standing concern of financial insecurity among retiring footballers, Chippa United defender Roscoe Pietersen has advised fellow players to participate in the PSL Transition Programme which saw several players graduating with qualifications from the Gordon Institute of Business Science last week. ..
