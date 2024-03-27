East London’s Andy Birkett and Hamish Lovemore are on their way to the Paris Olympics after qualifying on the opening day of the SA Canoe Championships at Germiston’s Victoria Lake on Friday.
The championships also double as the Olympic canoeing team selection event for one men’s 500m K2 crew and one women’s 500m K2 crew.
Lovemore and two-time marathon world champion Birkett were comfortable winners of the 500m K2 final on Friday to claim the men’s place.
In the men’s final, the duo raced over the line in one minute 31.12 seconds, a comfortable 1.6 seconds ahead of Shaun Rubenstein and Mike Arthur to claim the Olympic place.
Chrisjan Coetzee and Nicholas Weeks, who won the African Championships late last year to earn SA a place at Paris 2024, finished third.
“We are really stoked,” Birkett said after arriving back in East London on Saturday afternoon.
“I think it only really sunk in this morning.
“I am really grateful to have the opportunity to go to Paris. I am stoked at the way we feel in a boat together, and really looking forward to the opportunity to put the work in and to go to the Olympics.
“Hamish and I are both really keen to give it a good shot, and going forward are really excited to put in whatever work we need to get into the best shape we can.” — Gameplan Media
EL's Birkett and Lovemore heading to Paris Olympics
Image: GAMEPLAN MEDIA/CANOEING SA
