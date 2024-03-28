Proteas Klaasen and Markram cut loose in Hyderabad’s record run-fest

Mumbai Indians missed a trick by holding back Jasprit Bumrah in the opening six power play overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen said after his side pummelled the five-time champions to post the highest Indian Premier League (IPL) total.

Fans were left scratching their heads when Mumbai, under new captain Hardik Pandya after he replaced Rohit Sharma this year, opted to take Indian paceman Bumrah out of the attack after he bowled the fourth over on Wednesday.

Bumrah returned in the 13th over, by which time Hyderabad had made 173-3. Klaasen went on a late onslaught to score 80 off 34 balls while Proteas teammate Aiden Markram hit 42 off 28 balls.

With Travis Head earlier scoring 62 and Abhishek Sharma putting up 63 Hyderabad finished 277-3 in 20 overs.