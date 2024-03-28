Sport

Proteas Klaasen and Markram cut loose in Hyderabad’s record run-fest

By Shrivathsa Sridhar - 28 March 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen after scoring 82 runs off 34 balls in the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen after scoring 82 runs off 34 balls in the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.
Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad/ X

Mumbai Indians missed a trick by holding back Jasprit Bumrah in the opening six power play overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen said after his side pummelled the five-time champions to post the highest Indian Premier League (IPL) total.

Fans were left scratching their heads when Mumbai, under new captain Hardik Pandya after he replaced Rohit Sharma this year, opted to take Indian paceman Bumrah out of the attack after he bowled the fourth over on Wednesday.

Bumrah returned in the 13th over, by which time Hyderabad had made 173-3. Klaasen went on a late onslaught to score 80 off 34 balls while Proteas teammate Aiden Markram hit 42 off 28 balls.

With Travis Head earlier scoring 62 and Abhishek Sharma putting up 63 Hyderabad finished 277-3 in 20 overs.

Mumbai pushed hard in reply but lost the game by 31 runs, posting 246-5.

“They didn't bowl their best bowler in the power play ... that was our plan,” Klaasen told the official broadcaster.

“They missed a trick up front. We've got incredible strikers up front in our batting line-up. They just set the tempo, so our work was basically done.”

Bumrah finished 0-36 in four overs of work.

Former Sunrisers coach Tom Moody echoed South African Klaasen's views while analysing the game for ESPNcricinfo.

Nortje excluded from Proteas contract but Nkwe confident he will return

Ace fast bowler Anrich Nortje “opted out of” a national contract with Cricket SA for the next 12 months, saying he wants to focus on the T20 format ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I totally get if they want to use a couple of swing bowling options in the first or second over,” the Australian said. “But Bumrah has to bowl two overs in the power play because of what he brings to the table.

“One of the priorities in power play is wickets and he's your best wicket-taker. He always will be. For him and Mumbai to be starved of that opportunity to try to stem the flow of this onslaught is crazy.

“It doesn't seem right.”

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liema's S'ya Mosha journey – BBMzansi
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack