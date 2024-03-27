Warriors remain unbeaten after narrow triumph at the Bullring

In a match that stood in stark contrast to what the IPL was able to offer on Wednesday night, the Dafabet Warriors showed they were willing and pretty expert at getting their hands dirty, winning a scrappy CSA T20 Challenge match against the DP World Lions by two runs.

What it lacked in quality, it more than made up for with a gripping finish, thanks to some muscular hitting from Wiaan Mulder, which dragged the match into the final over where the Lions still had a realistic chance of success, with 13 runs needed off the last six deliveries.

The ice cool Beyers Swanepoel produced a successful defence, helping the Warriors to stretch their lead atop the competition’s log, and take their unbeaten start to seven matches.

Whereas it rained sixes in Hyderabad, where the Lions’ teenage starlet Kwena Maphaka made his IPL debut, enduring a brutal introduction to the sport’s most lucrative tournament, at the Wanderers run scoring required more grit.