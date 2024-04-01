Guardiola insists Man City still the team to beat despite trailing in third

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted his team are the ones to beat in the tightest Premier League race for years even though they remain third in the standings after a goalless draw with rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

City had scored in 47 consecutive league games at the Etihad Stadium before coming up against Arsenal's mighty defensive effort on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side held them scoreless at the Etihad for the first time in the league since they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in October 2021.

The draw allowed Liverpool to go top of the table on 67 points with nine games remaining, while Arsenal are second on 65, a point ahead of Guardiola's reigning champions.

Asked who is the best side at present, Guardiola said: “Man City,” then added: “Your reaction, you don't agree?