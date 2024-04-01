Retief Goosen wins Galleri Classic in California for first title in two years

Retief Goosen's championship dry spell came to an end Sunday as the South African shot a final-round, three-under 69 to win the Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Goosen, 55, a World Golf Hall of Famer, has just two victories to his name on the PGA Tour Champions and none since March 2022 at the Hoag Classic. Before that, Goosen won at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in 2019.

Beyond that, it had been five runner-up finishes and 21 top-five honours, but no other hardware.

Goosen, who finished the tournament at 13-under 203 amid rough, rainy conditions, said he “was just hanging in”.