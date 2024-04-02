SA stars lighting up IPL though there are slight concerns about Markram

The demands Heinrich Klaasen has of himself will hopefully not lead to any sort of catastrophic injury because both the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Proteas can ill-afford the absence of the T20 format’s most devastating player.

Klaasen thumped the back of his bat with his right fist so hard after Rashid Khan bowled him at the weekend that viewers would have feared for the bat, but also Klaasen’s physical wellbeing. He is at that stage of his career where the expectations he has of himself are so much higher than anyone who is watching him — and those are stratospheric anyway.

So devastating has Klaasen become, that he has been able to balance a strike rate of 182.80 in T20 Leagues in the last three years with an average of almost 48. His violent response to his dismissal was understandable, but coaches and teammates, whether at the IPL or in the South African set-up, would rather he avoid self-harm in the future.