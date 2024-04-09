Draw at Loftus sends Banyana out of Olympics and Nigeria through

Banyana Banyana’s Olympic dream went up in smoke after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in the second leg of the final stage qualifier at Loftus in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

The Super Falcons progressed to the Olympic Games in France in July and August with a 1-0 aggregate score in the fourth-round clash after they narrowly beat Banyana at the Miko Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday.

This is the second time in succession Banyana have failed to qualify for the Olympics after Tokyo, a turn of events that might bring the future of long-serving coach Desiree Ellis into the spotlight.

In a match where defensive stalwart Lebohang Ramalepe earned her 100th cap, Banyana gave a largely unconvincing performance and mostly did not threaten Nigeria.