Draw at Loftus sends Banyana out of Olympics and Nigeria through

By Mahlatse Mphahlele At Loftus - 10 April 2024
Nigerian players console dejected opponents Banyana Banyana after the Super Falcons won their Caf Women's Olympic final-round qualifier 1-0 on aggregate with a 0-0 second leg draw at Loftus on Tuesday.
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/ GALLO IMAGES

Banyana Banyana’s Olympic dream went up in smoke after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in the second leg of the final stage qualifier at Loftus in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

The Super Falcons progressed to the Olympic Games in France in July and August with a 1-0 aggregate score in the fourth-round clash after they narrowly beat Banyana at the Miko Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday. 

This is the second time in succession Banyana have failed to qualify for the Olympics after Tokyo, a turn of events that might bring the future of long-serving coach Desiree Ellis into the spotlight. 

In a match where defensive stalwart Lebohang Ramalepe earned her 100th cap, Banyana gave a largely unconvincing performance and mostly did not threaten Nigeria. 

Ellis made two changes from the team that lost the first leg with Nomvula Kgoale coming in for defender Noko Matlou and Noxolo Cesane replacing attacker Hildah Magaia.   

South Africa did not seriously threaten Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie as twin strikers Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe did not get enough supply. 

In the midfield, the likes of Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Kgoale and Cesane did not stamp full control on the match and that resulted in limited opportunities for Kgatlana and Seoposenwe. 

Most of Nigeria’s attacks came from Jennifer Echegini and Chimendou Ihezuo who benefited from passes from Halimatu Ayinde, Rasheedat Ajibade and Grace Kanu in the midfield. 

The Lionesses of Atlas of Morocco are favourites to join Nigeria at the Olympic Games as they lead the Copper Queens of Zambia 2-1 from the first leg that was played in Ndola last week.

Sport
Morocco and Zambia meet in their second leg on Wednesday to decide who will join Nigeria in France.

The Super Falcons missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring in the 40th minute when Kanu could not properly connect a floating ball that was delivered from the right wing. 

Ellis brought on Sinoxolo Cesane and Magaia for ineffective Noxolo Cesane and Kgoale and the move proved to be the right one as the duo injected more purpose in South Africa's work. 

Magaia did not take too long to settle into the match as she immediately became a thorn in the Nigerian defence with her darting runs on the left wing, delivering quality crosses. 

Banyana pressed high in the closing stages but could not find their way past Nnadozie. 

