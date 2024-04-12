Sport

WATCH | Arena Sports Show: Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on the state of Chiefs, Nedbank Cup and more

By SPORTS STAFF - 13 April 2024
Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on the state of Chiefs, the Nedbank Cup quarters and more.
In the 14th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe “Click Click Bang” Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana, Pirates, Chiefs and SuperSport playmaker Stanton Fredericks, who talks about a variety of issues including the current state of Chiefs. 

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
