Lions’ ‘emotions were high’ earning late bonus point against Cardiff

A lack of accuracy delayed the Lions' charge to a bonus-point win over Cardiff in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions made heavy weather of beating down Cardiff's challenge but their skies brightened as flank Emmanuel Tshituka raced clear to earn them a valuable bonus point in the last minute of the game when he rounded off his second try from long range.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said his team at times lacked accuracy and that they weren't clinical enough when opportunity beckoned.

“There were times we could have been bolder but when you lack accuracy then it can be a huge source of frustration,” the coach explained of their at times conservative approach in the first half.

Apart from bagging five points to stay in top eight contention in the URC the Lions gave themselves a rallying call. Fullback Quan Horn played in his 50th game, while the evergreen Willem Alberts turned 40.