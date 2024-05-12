Richards Bay are second from bottom and two points away from Royal AM above them in 14th place, after their fellow Durban team lost 1-0 to Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Bay will be under pressure to get positive results from their last two games against City and Stellenbosch because dropping points may see them forced to save their status in the dreaded promotional play-offs.
“To be honest it was a difficult game — I said before the game proper planning would do well for us as a team,” said Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
“Facing Orlando Pirates is not child’s play. We were facing a team that is flying high at the moment but we stuck to our plan where we tried to be strong defensively, frustrate them for longer periods and tried to get them on the break in order for us to score a goal.
“The boys stuck to the plan and it worked according to what we planned and we are happy because we needed these three points more than Pirates because we are fighting for our lives.”
Race for second with Stellies will go down to last game: Pirates coach Riveiro
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
After stumbling on Saturday, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says the race for second spot will go down to the wire.
Stellenbosch were beaten 2-0 by inspired Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium and Pirates were stunned by Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium to keep the race for the remaining Champions League spot wide open.
After Saturday's dramatic results Stellenbosch still have their fate firmly in their own hands as they are placed second below champions Mamelodi Sundowns and lead Pirates by a point with two matches remaining.
Stellenbosch have huge clashes against Sundowns and Richards Bay in their remaining matches, while Pirates will wrap up their campaign against equally difficult opponents in TS Galaxy and SuperSport United in the next two weeks of the run-in.
A visibly disappointed Riveiro reiterated they want to return to the Champions League next season and will try to win their remaining two matches while hoping Stellenbosch stumble again.
“If you see the way we started the game, we were on the task but we didn’t find the net early like we did in recent games,” he said.
“Maybe we looked a bit rushed in the last metres in many situations. We know we have to win our remaining matches, including against Richards Bay, and we are used to that.
“This is not a new scenario for us because we know we have to win every single game. This was a good opportunity for us because we had the chance to get full control of the situation but we couldn't.
“But we still have two more games in the league and I think it is going to be decided in the last game of the season.”
The three points for Richards Bay eased their survival hopes, at the same time condemning Cape Town City to relegation back to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
