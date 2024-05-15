Orlando Pirates warn players, launch internal probe over betting video

Orlando Pirates have cautioned their players over a video that has been shared on social media showing some Bucs stars discussing betting.

The video shows Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine joking with teammates while looking at his phone, seemingly over his fortunes placing bets on the English Premier League.

Pirates said they have “addressed the matter with the players involved” and will conduct an internal investigation.

“The club has noted a video circulating on social media involving two of our players discussing betting,” Pirates said.