Orlando Pirates warn players, launch internal probe over betting video
Orlando Pirates have cautioned their players over a video that has been shared on social media showing some Bucs stars discussing betting.
The video shows Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine joking with teammates while looking at his phone, seemingly over his fortunes placing bets on the English Premier League.
Pirates said they have “addressed the matter with the players involved” and will conduct an internal investigation.
“The club has noted a video circulating on social media involving two of our players discussing betting,” Pirates said.
Orlando Pirates professional football are gambling, Fifa really need to see this pic.twitter.com/e7UKKpx32N— Sabelo (@sabelostorm) May 14, 2024
“We would like to clarify that the players in the video did not place any bets. The video captured a lighthearted moment among teammates purporting to have placed a bet on an English Premiership match.
“As a club, we are fully aware of the regulations regarding betting. Betting on any sport is strictly prohibited for any professional player.
“However, we have addressed the matter with the players involved, emphasising that even in jest, such discussions can have serious implications.
“The club has reiterated the importance of adhering to betting regulations to avoid any potential long-term consequences.
☠️ 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) May 15, 2024
🖥 Read the Club Statement 👉🏿 https://t.co/pt735cfas8
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/eNKDjyjQVj
“The players recognise their error in judgment and have since apologised. However, due to the seriousness of this matter, the club has instituted its own internal investigation to ensure that no player is involved in any form of sports betting as this would constitute a breach in the club handbook that all players are signatory to.”
FIFA's Code of Ethics prohibits players from partaking in betting on football.
The code states those “bound by the Fifa Code of Ethics, namely all officials, referees, players as well as match agents and intermediaries, are subject to the Code as follows”:
* They are forbidden from participating in, either directly or indirectly, betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions and/or any related football activities;
* They shall not have any interests, either directly or indirectly (through or in conjunction with third parties), in entities, companies, organisations, et cetera that promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions;
* “Interests” include gaining any possible advantage for the persons bound by the Code themselves and/or related parties.