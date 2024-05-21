Injured Hendrikse fancies Sharks in European final
I believe they will have the necessary firepower against Gloucester, says Breidbach-born Bok
The Sharks might have already made history in Europe in 2024 after becoming the first South African rugby side to reach the quarterfinals and semis of an EPCR competition, but scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse believes they have the potential to go one step further and win the Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.