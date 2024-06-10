Comrades champ Gerda proud to run in Phantane club kit, hopes to leave legacy

“I feel it takes a few years for an athlete to really establish themselves. Sometimes you see athletes come in and perform really well for a year or two and then they leave the scene again,” she said.

“But for me it’s quite important to remain at the highest level for as long as I possibly can. And with that also, I think it has taken me quite a few years to raise awareness or for people to recognise me now, to support me and know my name.

“With that comes a bit of responsibility. I want to use the platform I’ve built for years, [mostly] the past three years, to inspire and motivate many other runners.

“[Sunday], specifically, was a very special race for me in a more personal matter.

“I’m sure everybody was aware I was running for my club kit this morning. It represents my club based here in KwaZulu-Natal — Phantane AC.

“Already, just to be part of this club is something I see as a legacy. The manager of this club [Khumalo] is passionate about finding fresh talent.

“He goes and finds talent in rural areas where others aren’t prepared to go, at a young age and tries to support them with what seems small but for them it can be life-changing. It can be a pair of shoes or just having a bit of guidance or to pick someone up to go to the track.