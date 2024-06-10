Highbury frustrated by Sinenkani and Ravens legal battle
Gqeberha’s ABC Motsepe League team Highbury say it would be unfair to them if the province does not send a representative to the national playoffs having won their Stream B “fair and square”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.