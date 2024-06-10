Keshav keeps his cool as Proteas secure another tense win

Another day, another tense finish and again the Proteas emerged victorious — though they will acknowledge that they got lucky.

“It’s not so nice on the heart, but I’m just glad the boys got over the line,” said Heinrich Klaasen afterwards.

Keshav Maharaj, who had never bowled the final over in a T20 match before, was left to defend 11 in the 20th over on Monday and did so with a mixture of skill, fortune and support from a magnificent catch at long-on by captain Aiden Markram.

Maharaj picked up two wickets, conceded just six runs and South Africa won by four runs defending 113 — the lowest total they’ve defended in a T20 International and in the process kept their unbeaten streak against Bangladesh in T20s intact.

After starting that 20th over with a legside wide, Maharaj then had Jakar Ali caught at wide long-on by Markram.

Two balls later, the experienced Mahmudullah, who has won his fair share of matches for the Tigers from tight positions, smacked a full toss straight down the ground. But Markram, moving swiftly to his left, plucked the ball from the air, denying Bangladesh a six — which would have tied the scores — and more importantly ending the disconsolate Mahmudullah’s stay at the crease.