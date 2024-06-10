Sport

NBA to host preseason game in SA in future?

Country could be a leading contender if basketball giant includes Africa

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 10 June 2024

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum is impressed by the progress made during the recently concluded fourth season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), suggesting that the continent may soon be ready to host an NBA preseason game...

