Keletso Totlhanyo wants to ensure audiences get to see bouts live
New SABC sports boss to push boxing
The exclusive interview began on the wrong note when Keletso Totlhanyo admonished this writer not to repeat using the phrase “boss lady” when addressing her...
Keletso Totlhanyo wants to ensure audiences get to see bouts live
New SABC sports boss to push boxing
Columnist
The exclusive interview began on the wrong note when Keletso Totlhanyo admonished this writer not to repeat using the phrase “boss lady” when addressing her...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos