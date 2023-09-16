Budler on brink of history as three titles beckon
SA superstar could be first man to hold major boxing belts at once
Hekkie Budler is on the cusp of something special when takes the second step in his quest to win three prestigious boxing belts — the World Boxing Association super and the World Boxing Council and The Ring junior-flyweight — in one night...
