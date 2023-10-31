×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

New BCM body to mobilise school boxing

The drive is to inculcate the sport at grassroots level and entrench the region as the mecca of boxing

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 31 October 2023

Mobilising boxing at schools would lead to developing talent, as was the case when Welcome Ncita’s talent was discovered and nurtured...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...