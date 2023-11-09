×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Delight as Cafu, Stelle deal reached

Traditional boxing rivalry between Mdantsane and Duncan Village to continue in title bout after mediators step in

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 09 November 2023

One of SA’s most captivating boxing rivalries has eventually been salvaged after the belligerent camps of top two junior-bantamweight boxers Pumelela Cafu and Enathi Stelle reached a deal to stage their clash in December...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...