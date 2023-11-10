BSA lauds Women in Boxing series as game-changer
Programme aimed at bridging historical inequality between male and female fighters, says Sithole
Boxing SA acting chief executive Nsikayezwe Sithole has hailed the ongoing women’s boxing series as one of the flagship programmes aimed at rejuvenating the sport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.