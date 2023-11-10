×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

BSA lauds Women in Boxing series as game-changer

Programme aimed at bridging historical inequality between male and female fighters, says Sithole

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 10 November 2023

Boxing SA acting chief executive Nsikayezwe Sithole has hailed the ongoing women’s boxing series as one of the flagship programmes aimed at rejuvenating the sport...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...