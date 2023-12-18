Cafu destroys Stelle in 26 seconds
Explosive left hook opens dramatic new chapter in Mdantsane, Duncan Village boxing rivalry
A fight that took several months to make lasted just 26 seconds when Phumelela Cafu knocked out Enathi Stelle with a single punch during their vacant SA junior-bantamweight title clash at the East London International Convention Centre on Saturday...
