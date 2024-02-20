×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Nontshinga win saves embattled SA boxing

Minister Kodwa vows to knock the sport’s administration back into shape

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 20 February 2024

Sivenathi Nontshinga’s world title win in Mexico at the weekend may help restore SA boxing’s image after sports minister Zizi Kodwa promised to bring speedy stability to the embattled sport...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4