Double deal for Dlamini as he gets IBF title eliminator
Rumble Africa withdraws charge from rematch against Japan’s Kameda for better offer
East London-promoted boxer Lerato Dlamini was presented with a pleasant headache when he had to choose between a lucrative rematch against Japanese former world champion Tomoki Kameda and a world title eliminator after the IBF mandated him to contest for its featherweight mandatory spot...
