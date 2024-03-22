Next to crash in similar circumstances was Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Phiwokuhle Mnguni, whose eye was left almost swollen shut after she was headbutted by Botswana’s Kenosi Sadie in their featherweight women’s bout.
SA team coach Noluvuyo Joxo bemoaned the rough tactics used by her boxers’ opponents.
“It seems like we were targeted to get us out of the games by being headbutted,” she said.
“Our boxers fight clean, using only their skills to outsmart their opponents, but they are headbutted like nothing I have ever seen.”
Despite withdrawing, Lusizi will return home with a silver medal, joining John Masamba, who settled for bronze after losing to Mathias Napaongo of Burundi.
SA boxing team cry foul after suffering injuries
The SA Boxing Team have complained about the treatment of their boxers participating in the Africa Games in Ghana after a Gqeberha fighter was forced to withdraw from the final on Friday due to an injury.
Lubabalo Lusizi was ruled out by a doctor for his 54kg bout against Zambian boxer Patrick Chinyemba for a gold medal.
This was after he suffered a nasty cut on his face in his win over Mauritius opponent Fabrice Valerie, joining other SA boxers whose participation at the games was also cut short due to injuries.
The first to fall short was Mdantsane boxer Sanele Sogcwayi, who was eliminated in the second round after a stoppage loss to Zambian Andrew Chilata in their lightweight clash, also due to a cut.
