Setback for Mvula after Kotobe withdraws from Viva Nation show
Bout cancellation a blow to Mvula’s efforts to get back into the ring
Former SA champion Siphosethu Mvula’s quest to end long inactivity suffered a blow when his junior-lightweight bout at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday was called off this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.