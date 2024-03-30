A nasty scuffle erupted between Zolisa Batyi and Lucky Hobyane over holding the SA belt during their final weigh-in at Legends Berea in East London on Saturday.
The pair had to be separated by Boxing SA Eastern Cape provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs who admonished and reminded them to maintain a professional approach before their SA featherweight title clash at Orient Theatre on Sunday.
Despite being a challenger, Hobyane who had been making bold predictions promising to relieve Batyi of the title, took it a step further when he wrestled with the champion and demanded to hold the belt during the photo session.
Batyi from nearby Nxarhuni will be bidding for the second defence of the crown he sensationally won by dethroning Hobyane's Limpopo homeboy Jeff Magagane in two rounds.
Both boxers easily made the weight with Hobyane coming in a few grams lower at 56,95kg despite taking the fight at short notice when original challenger Yamkela Phaliso withdrew due to an injury.
Batyi was heavier at 57,15kg to give the fight the green light.
The weigh-in was streamed live for free by Viva Nations TV. The website will do the same for the tournament on Sunday.
Batyi, who has lost twice and with one draw in 10 bouts, described Hobyane's weigh-in antics as attempts to embolden himself knowing he had no other platform to do so.
“He knows that once we get into the ring there will be no place to hide for him, so he better act tough now,” he said.
Hobyane, who sports an unimpressive record of three defeats and a draw in seven bouts, promised to avenge Magagane's loss.
The tournament starts at 2pm.
Scuffle erupts ahead of SA title clash
Image: SUPPLIED
