Kodwa said the process will in no way affect the running of BSA because Mandla Ntlanganiso was appointed by him in February as the accounting authority.
“One of the immediate tasks of the accounting authority is to ensure compliance with the licensing and sanctioning procedures and comply with the regulations,” he said.
“My primary task as the executive authority under the Boxing Act is to see boxing thriving and ensure stability in leadership and governance in BSA.
“I would like to reassure the country's boxing fraternity the sport will not be affected by my decision to withdraw the court challenge by the NPBPA in December 2023.
“Boxing South Africa has an accounting authority, who was appointed legally, to perform the required tasks until the board has been put in place.
“The quibbles in the public domain in no way detract us from our principled stand on accountability, transparency, responsiveness, respect for court orders. The ministry will ensure all stakeholders and associations are afforded a fair and equal opportunity during the consultation process.
“The ministry and stakeholders will not be squashed into sardine cans of conformity by self-seeking individuals and delinquents. The prevailing negative sentiments fuelled by some promoters who have arrogated to themselves sole right and ownership of boxing in South Africa at the expense of the nation, the end is near. Boxing belongs to all boxers, all promoters, all trainers, to all the fans and the nation.”
The board Kodwa appointed in November comprised Sfiso Shongwe (chair), Sakhiwo Sodo, Luxolo September, Romy Titus, Nande Mshe, Princess Nongoma and Marry Sitata.
Asked if he will reapply, Shongwe would only say: “Grootman, you are naughty sometimes.”
Kodwa gives promoters chance to nominate Boxing SA board candidates
Minister says differences won’t affect running of BSA
Columnist
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The boxing fraternity must nominate people they prefer for consideration by sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa when he announces the new seven-member board of Boxing South Africa (BSA) on May 15.
This follows his decision to withdraw from opposing the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association's (NPBPA) court application.
The effect of the application was that Kodwa revokes the appointment of the board in November due to lack of consultation with the NPBPA and other associations.
Kodwa was attending a hearing into the matter in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday, his department said on Monday.
The NPBPA, in papers lodged at the Pretoria high court in December, said the new board is unlawful because the association had not been consulted by the minister before announcing the new executive in late November.
The Boxing Act of 2001, which governs the running of professional boxing, says: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing South African on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”
‘He messed up an already messed up sport’: Sidinile slams minister’s exit from boxing case
The Boxing Act allows for the establishment of associations for promoters, boxers, trainers, managers and officials, as well as a federation of the separate associations. The NPBPA won an unopposed court interdict against the board appointed by the minister.
Kodwa has complied with the court order.
“The minister has instructed the department of sport, arts and culture to rerun the process with strict timelines. Compliance to the timelines will result in the appointment of the BSA board,” reads a statement from Kodwa's spokesperson Litha Mpondwana.
“The department will henceforth develop a roadmap with milestone adherence to the following timeline:
