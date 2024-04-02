Thunzi, Mputhi title clash likely breaks SA record
Barrage of punches in provincial junior-welterweight fight in East London
Calls for Boxing SA to implement a punch-stats facility in bouts reached a crescendo after Luvuyo Mputhi and Chumani Thunzi threw a possible record number of punches in their provincial junior-welterweight title clash at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.