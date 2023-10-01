×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Accounting firm MD, entrepreneur and mentor, is driven to uplift others

Ncumisa Nodaka’s next goal to equip rural women in Coffee Bay to move beyond a hand-to-mouth existence

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 01 October 2023

There is a saying that reads: “If you want an insight into the daughter look no further than the mother” and, as with her mother, Ncumisa Nodaka is a great entrepreneur...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’