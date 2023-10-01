Accounting firm MD, entrepreneur and mentor, is driven to uplift others
Ncumisa Nodaka’s next goal to equip rural women in Coffee Bay to move beyond a hand-to-mouth existence
There is a saying that reads: “If you want an insight into the daughter look no further than the mother” and, as with her mother, Ncumisa Nodaka is a great entrepreneur...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.