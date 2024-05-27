Business

MTN to offer another 7% to Ugandan investors

MTN has been localising ownership in a number of its operating countries to comply with licensing requirements

Premium
27 May 2024
Mudiwa Gavaza
Technology Correspondent

MTN will sell down another 7% stake in its Uganda business as part of its ongoing effort to increase local ownership in the East African business. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...