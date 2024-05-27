MTN to offer another 7% to Ugandan investors
MTN has been localising ownership in a number of its operating countries to comply with licensing requirements
MTN will sell down another 7% stake in its Uganda business as part of its ongoing effort to increase local ownership in the East African business. ..
