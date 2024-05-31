Rand extends losses as edgy investors watch voting outcome
Fears the ANC could unite with either the non-investor-friendly EFF or the MK party are weighing on the rand
The rand extended the previous session’s losses on Friday, on track for a three-day losing streak as the local focus remains on election voting outcomes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.