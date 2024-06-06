Business

Nedbank expects Shoprite to tighten grip on township economy

In the six months to December, Shoprite added 197 new stores to total 3,543 stores, adding 2,617 new jobs in the process

Premium
06 June 2024
Kabelo Khumalo
Companies & Markets Editor

Financial services group Nedbank says Shoprite’s early inroads and heavy investment in the township economy, said to be worth more than R700bn, has put the retail giant in good stead to keep growing its market share — with its competitors a distant second...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...