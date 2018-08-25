THIS WEEK'S GIG GUIDE

ON SATURDAY

South Africa’s Finest Bully Show and dog competition takes place at the Hamilton Sports Club from 8.30am. To pre-register your dog at R100 per dog, please e-mail mickeymonsterbullykennel@gmail.com. Registration will also be available at the venue. Entrance is R40 for adults and R20 for children. For more info contact Shanelle Thurston on 083-296-6612.

The Alexander Playhouse Drama Festival gala performance starts at 6pm. The top three plays from the festival will be performed. Tickets are R30 and will be sold at the door.Visit Thistlewoods for a Through the Ages Decades Party from 6pm. The sweet sound of 70s, 80s and 90s music will fill the venue. Tickets are R95 per person and can be purchased online via Quicket.

The Wild Coast Jikeleza Festival Day starts at 9am at Inkwenkwezi Private Game Reserve and will see live entertainment, craft stalls, country fair games and much more. Tickets from R100 after 3 pm can be purchased online at www.yourtribal.com. All day tickets will be available at the door.

Ard Matthews performs at the C Club in Chintsa from 6pm. Tickets from R 95 - R150 can be purchased at www.webtickets.co.za. For more info contact 043-738-5226.

The Wild Coast Jikeleza Lilyfontein School Bush 5km trail takes place at Inkwenkwezi Private Game Reserve from 9am. Entries are R60 per person; visit www.yourtribal.com for entry information. Contact Caroline Kruger on 084-460-6454 for enquiries.

ON SUNDAY

The final run in the the Wild Coast Jikeleza 5km trail run series takes place at Glengariff, starting at 10am at Glengariff Lodge. Entry is R35 and pre-registration is available at www.yourtribal.co. Registration will also take place from 9am.

The Tribal Triathlon Series Race 1 starts at 7am at the Orient Beach. Registration takes place from 6am at R100 per entry. Visit www.yourtribal.com for more information. Visit the Old Selbornian Club fields from 9am to 2pm to catch the Bunkers Market. Parking is R10. Jesse Glegg will perform at the C Club from 4pm.

Tickets are available at Computicket at R140 for adults and R60 for children under 12.

\ON MONDAY

Visit The Guild Theatre to catch the 2018 Miss Teenager/ Miss Sweet Sixteen and Mr Inter-Schools competition from 6.30pm. Tickets at Computicket from R100 per person.

ON WEDNESDAY

Wise Guys hosts Comedy Night EL featuring Shimmy Isaacs, Gilli Apter and Lindy Johnson. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are R120 and available online via Quicket. Contact Sheree O’Brien on 072-107-0554 for more information.

Visit the Kei Mouth Country Club for a culinary trip to the Orient from 6pm. A four-course set menu will be served. E-mail countryclub@keimouth.co.za or contact 043-841-1083.

ON THURSDAYThe book launch of The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela takes place at the Steve Biko Centre in King William’s Town from 6pm. Editor Sahm Venter will be in attendance. For more info or to RSVP contact the centre on 043-605-6700 or at rsvp@sbf.org.za. ON FRIDAYSongwriters Digby and The Lullaby will perform at Legends Showcase Venue from 8pm with guest artist Kayla Jane. Tickets are available from Lee Gold Music at R120 per person. Booking is essential. Backstage presents their Classics of the Decades show at the Guild Theatre from 7.30pm. Tickets are R140 from Computicket. The show will also take place on Saturday.Visit Tea in the Trees in Chintsa for their Food Fest from 5pm to 9pm. Live music and delicious food. Free entry.Visit the Orient Theatre to enjoy the iVaskom Comedy Show featuring national and local Xhosa comedians. Doors open at 7 pm and tickets are available at R130 from Computicket or R150 at the door.ON SATURDAYVisit Stutterheim for the Spring Farmer’s and Craft market at Eagle’s Ridge Country House from 9am to 2pm. info@stuttfarmmarket.co.zaEast London Animal Welfare and Bellafides Private School host a 5km fun walk/ run at the field next to Pinecreek from 10 am. Contact admin@bellafides.co.za for queries.The EL SPCA Ladies Spring Breakfast takes place at The Venue@Hemingways from 9am to 12pm, featuring guest speaker Marlene Neumann. Tickets are R150 per person. For more info contact Margaret Pautz on 043-745-1441.Wine and dine at this year’s charity Spring Ball at the Osner Hotel from 6pm for beneficiaries, the Eyabantwana Trust and Guardians of Hope. Tickets are R500 per person. Contact Trystan Viaene at trystan@hypepr.co.za or on 071-888-8833 to purchase tickets.The Diabetes Support Group meet at the Regent Hotel’s Terrace Room from 2.45pmfor an awareness talk. Vrooda Makhan on 083-708-0489 for more info.