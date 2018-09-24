SA’s only female praise singer performs at WSU

Celebrated praise poet Jessica Mbangeni will be among artists performing at a Heritage Day event at Walter Sisulu University in Butterworth on Monday.

Born in Ngqamakhwe, Mbangeni has travelled the world making her mark as the only professional female praise singer in the country.

On Sunday, Mbangeni said it was very important for Africans to keep their heritage alive and be proud of it.

It was storytelling by her grandmother which was always fused with traditional Xhosa singing that played an important role in her career as a praise poet.