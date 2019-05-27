EL singers win record deal

A young a cappella group scooped R10,000 and a record deal when they won the Scripture Union Music Competition at the Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday.

Redeemers, a six-member group from Parkridge, East London, beat 12 other groups to claim first prize and a chance of a lifetime to record their music. Group members said they were excited that their dream of recording their music professionally would become reality.

The date for the recording is still to be announced.

They will work with music producer Vovee Batala of Vovee Music, who has worked with top South African artists including queen of gospel Rebecca Malope, Khanyisa Sabuka, Lord Comforters and Malibongwe Gcwabe.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Bongani Khuthu said they had been working hard preparing for the competition from the day they’d heard about it. “We told ourselves that we were going to do our best and we did just that and the judges were impressed,” he said.

Khuthu said since they started singing in 2013, it had always been their dream to have their music recorded.