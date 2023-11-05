Yolisa abantwana children festival: Festival gives children a platform to showcase talent

The Yolisa Abantwana Kids’ Festival showcasing young talent is set to be held at the Mdantsane Arts Centre in celebration of National Children’s Day.
The event’s organiser, Mandlakazi Batyashe-Njamela, said the festival provided a platform for people under the age of 18 to showcase their talents in dance, drama, poetry and music, as well as beadwork, pottery and other creative arts.
Batyashe-Njamela, 34, said she had organised the “first of its kind event”, set to be held on Saturday and Sunday, because of her passion for children.
“Children are not given enough platforms to showcase their talents,” she said.
She chose to host the event on a day that honours children, she said, because she wanted the youth to understand that they were tomorrow’s hope and future.
“I started working with children in 2016 as an arts facilitator at Kyalami Preparatory School under Sherpa Kids in Johannesburg.
“As someone who was passionate about the creative arts as a young person myself, being with them reminds me of the younger me.
“When I started doing different art activities with Sherpa Kids, that’s when my love grew and I started to realise I have a passion for working with children, and they love me,” said Batyashe-Njamela.
Saturday’s programme will include music, drama, dance, and indigenous games.
Crafts, poetry, and traditional dance will feature on Sunday.
She said Satma award winner Nathi B, Molotov Cocktail, Umhlobo Wenene FM Ithini na lento storyteller Vatiswa Bunguza, children’s rights activist Petros Majola, and a former world champion boxer from Mdantsane would attend the event.
Batyashe-Njamela started the Mdantsane-based Yolisa Abantwana Foundation in 2020.
“We teach young ones from the age of three to 18 how to bead, dance and sing and we do plays for little ones’ drama,” she said.
Her hope is to inspire talented youth that they can have a future in the creative arts.
“I am hoping to plant a seed that will grow the leaves of future creatives in Mdantsane and its surroundings.
“I have a belief that if we start showing them the way at an early age, most definitely we will have future leaders more than we will have community disturbers. A brighter future and hope for a better SA and the world,” Batyashe-Njamela said.
Majola, the director of the Khula Community Development Project, said there were not enough initiatives available for children to enjoy and which helped direct them along the right path in life.
“We do not create space for children. Parents during the week are at work and at weekends they are often attending funerals and other events.
“I support initiatives such as this one. It will allow children to spend time with their parents as well as other children,” he said.
Tickets for the event are R20, and will be available at the Mdantsane Arts Centre.
Yolisa abantwana children festival: Festival gives children a platform to showcase talent
Image: SUPPLIED
The Yolisa Abantwana Kids’ Festival showcasing young talent is set to be held at the Mdantsane Arts Centre in celebration of National Children’s Day.
The event’s organiser, Mandlakazi Batyashe-Njamela, said the festival provided a platform for people under the age of 18 to showcase their talents in dance, drama, poetry and music, as well as beadwork, pottery and other creative arts.
Batyashe-Njamela, 34, said she had organised the “first of its kind event”, set to be held on Saturday and Sunday, because of her passion for children.
“Children are not given enough platforms to showcase their talents,” she said.
She chose to host the event on a day that honours children, she said, because she wanted the youth to understand that they were tomorrow’s hope and future.
“I started working with children in 2016 as an arts facilitator at Kyalami Preparatory School under Sherpa Kids in Johannesburg.
“As someone who was passionate about the creative arts as a young person myself, being with them reminds me of the younger me.
“When I started doing different art activities with Sherpa Kids, that’s when my love grew and I started to realise I have a passion for working with children, and they love me,” said Batyashe-Njamela.
Saturday’s programme will include music, drama, dance, and indigenous games.
Crafts, poetry, and traditional dance will feature on Sunday.
She said Satma award winner Nathi B, Molotov Cocktail, Umhlobo Wenene FM Ithini na lento storyteller Vatiswa Bunguza, children’s rights activist Petros Majola, and a former world champion boxer from Mdantsane would attend the event.
Batyashe-Njamela started the Mdantsane-based Yolisa Abantwana Foundation in 2020.
“We teach young ones from the age of three to 18 how to bead, dance and sing and we do plays for little ones’ drama,” she said.
Her hope is to inspire talented youth that they can have a future in the creative arts.
“I am hoping to plant a seed that will grow the leaves of future creatives in Mdantsane and its surroundings.
“I have a belief that if we start showing them the way at an early age, most definitely we will have future leaders more than we will have community disturbers. A brighter future and hope for a better SA and the world,” Batyashe-Njamela said.
Majola, the director of the Khula Community Development Project, said there were not enough initiatives available for children to enjoy and which helped direct them along the right path in life.
“We do not create space for children. Parents during the week are at work and at weekends they are often attending funerals and other events.
“I support initiatives such as this one. It will allow children to spend time with their parents as well as other children,” he said.
Tickets for the event are R20, and will be available at the Mdantsane Arts Centre.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos