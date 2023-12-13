WATCH | 'She was one of the most mocked personalities' — Somizi & Anele Mdoda on Zahara's death

Reaction to the death of Zahara on social media and by celebrities has sparked conversation online and Somizi Mhlongo and Anele Mdoda did not shy away from saying their bit.

Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on Monday surrounded by family and loved ones.

An official statement shared by the family on the singer's official pages confirmed the news but did not disclose the cause of death. Zimoja, quoting sources, said the singer was allegedly in intensive care and needed a liver transplant.

Throughout her career, Zahara has made controversial headlines, from being on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home, her longtime dispute over royalties and social media scores speculating she was performing under the influence.

Somizi took to his timeline on Wednesday, commenting on reactions from many in Mzansi.

The choreographer and media personality questioned why many people tend to celebrate a person's life only after they die.

“When I heard Zahara is in hospital and she's not in a good condition, I thought, should Zahara not make it, I know for sure Zahara is going to be an overnight hero, icon. People are going to be saying how she was gone too soon, how she was amazing, how she was an amazing vocalist,” he said.

“Yet we know that in reality she was one of the most mocked personalities. People celebrated her downfall, people used to make fun of her situation. We knew she had her share of hardships. But she was hardly given her flowers. You have to die for you to be acknowledged, more respected, more honoured and to be given your flowers literally and figuratively. If Zahara cried for help, which she did, hardly anybody jumped. But look at the funeral.”

