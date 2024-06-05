Nomcebo Zikode is making strides internationally.
The singer recently jetted off to France to perform at one of Europe’s most famous arts celebrations: the Cannes Film Festival.
The Grammy award winner was also booked to perform at the 10th Global Gift Gala ceremony, with the American singer-songwriter Christina Milian and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.
“It's a huge honour for me to be able to showcase our African talent in these spaces,” she said.
“It was lovely to experience the people in France singing my song, humming the melodies with me, even though they don’t speak isiZulu. It’s amazing to see how language is not a barrier when it comes to my music.”
Adding to her many accolades, Nomcebo received an honorary medal from the Michael Jackson Heal The World Foundation, being recognised as an international star in arts and culture through her musical contribution.
Nomcebo Zikode chats about showcasing African culture through her music
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Nomcebo Zikode
Nomcebo Zikode is making strides internationally.
The singer recently jetted off to France to perform at one of Europe’s most famous arts celebrations: the Cannes Film Festival.
The Grammy award winner was also booked to perform at the 10th Global Gift Gala ceremony, with the American singer-songwriter Christina Milian and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.
“It's a huge honour for me to be able to showcase our African talent in these spaces,” she said.
“It was lovely to experience the people in France singing my song, humming the melodies with me, even though they don’t speak isiZulu. It’s amazing to see how language is not a barrier when it comes to my music.”
Adding to her many accolades, Nomcebo received an honorary medal from the Michael Jackson Heal The World Foundation, being recognised as an international star in arts and culture through her musical contribution.
‘I’ve learnt not to give up in life’ — Nomcebo Zikode speaks about her mental health
She was also welcomed by the Safe World Peace organisation as a prime example of a humanitarian who fosters philanthropic efforts through the Nomcebo Zikode Foundation.
“Thank you to the Michael Jackson Family Foundation for recognising my craft. Michael Jackson was a legendary artist, so to be identified by the family of such a man is inspiring to me. I’d also like to thank the Safe World Peace organisation for gifting me this necklace. I am passionate about [helping] communities and I strive to do more.”
As her latest single Izono Zami continues to climb the charts, Nomcebo said she returns to South Africa excited about the next phase of her journey as a recording artist and record label owner (Emazulwini Productions).
“I missed being in my studio with my team. I can’t wait to get back to business and support my signees as they support me. I have so many stories to tell and I hope one day they can also travel the world as I have.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos