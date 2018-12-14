Historic electric Jaguar I-PACE racing series to launch this weekend
Jaguar will make motorsport history on Saturday with the first race of the I-PACE eTROPHY, the world’s first international championship for production-based electric cars.
Featuring 20 identical Jaguar I‑PACE eTROPHY race cars, and held in 10 cities, the series begins in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Among them will be three female drivers, racing in a country that only recently made it legal for women to drive.
The I-Pace eTROPHY will play the role of curtain raiser for the FIA Formula E race, where Jaguar already races the Formula car-like Jaguar I-TYPE.
Fans around the world will be able to watch the action free on Jaguar Racing’s Facebook and Twitter channels.
Gerd Mäuser, Chairman of Jaguar Racing, said: “We are immensely proud to reach this historic moment. We had an idea that we could bring electric production car racing to city streets, and showcase the power and capability of the award-winning Jaguar I-PACE. This weekend that will become a reality. We have built this championship from scratch, attracting drivers, teams and sponsors from all over the world, and this is just the beginning.”
The special Jaguar I-PACE racers are built by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in Warwickshire, UK and are based on Jaguar’s first battery electric vehicle, the I-PACE performance SUV, which will hit South African streets early in 2019 priced between R1,687,200 and R1,920,700.
Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder, Formula E, said: “Congratulations and good luck to Jaguar Racing this weekend as they embark on a historic first for motorsport and electrification. We are proud to have them on the grid in Formula E and now with a spectacular support series with the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY. This gives our fans an exciting addition to our one-day race format and I can’t wait to watch the action and see the first winner.”