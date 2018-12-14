Historic electric Jaguar I-PACE racing series to launch this weekend

Jaguar will make motorsport history on Saturday with the first race of the I-PACE eTROPHY, the world’s first international championship for production-based electric cars.

Featuring 20 identical Jaguar I‑PACE eTROPHY race cars, and held in 10 cities, the series begins in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Among them will be three female drivers, racing in a country that only recently made it legal for women to drive.

The I-Pace eTROPHY will play the role of curtain raiser for the FIA Formula E race, where Jaguar already races the Formula car-like Jaguar I-TYPE.

Fans around the world will be able to watch the action free on Jaguar Racing’s Facebook and Twitter channels.