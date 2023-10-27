For all intents and purposes the Life model shows there’s bound to be a Polo for most tastes, but alternatives are plentiful and sexy, including the Peugeot 208, Renault Clio, Citroën C3 and Honda Jazz. Some, such as the Hyundai i20, come with auto boxes for similar money. Adding the comfort pack prices it out of contention and the biggest challenger to the Polo Life could also come from the harem.
REVIEW | Keep it basic and the VW Polo Life is a great buy
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
It has been 20 months since we first drove the face-lifted Volkswagen Polo at its launch event and 15 months since road testing an Ascot grey Polo R-Line 1.0 TSI derivative. In the interim, we’ve also tested the Polo sedan and the Polo Vivo GT. The Ascot grey Polo Life 1.0 TSI on test this week is another way of slicing the vast Polo cake.
As standard, the Polo Life comes fitted with 15-inch “Essex” alloy wheels, but our car had the optional 16-inch “Torsby” design wheel, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof and LED matrix headlights, and that’s not all the options fitted.
Our test car benefited from safety and convenience options including the comfort park package costing R63,000. It brings keyless locking and starting without safelock; park assist; rear-view camera; composition media; adaptive cruise control; speed limiter; lane assist; multifunction camera; pedestrian monitoring and front assist.
Image: THAMI MASEMOLA
Most of the items enhance the enjoyment of the car with impressive cabin insulation. Unsurprisingly, space for passengers is plentiful and the leg and head room generally win it for the Polo compared with fresher alternatives that market edgier styling above anodyne practicality.
Reach and height adjustment for the steering wheel, plus height adjustment for the driver’s seat, means it’s easy to find a good driving position. The boot capacity is 375l with the rear seats up, which is generous for a family’s luggage. This extends to 575l when folded with a tailgate that’s light enough to handle.
All Polo models except the GTI are powered by turbocharged 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engines with varied outputs. The Life model uses a motor with 70kW and 175Nm outputs and is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. You’ll have to upgrade to the more powerful R-Line if you want the seven-speed DSG gearbox, but the model with a light clutch and gear lever operation can be an easy sell.
The performance rating is a claimed sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 11.3 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h. The acceleration isn’t the stuff of dreams and the top whack is robust enough, but don’t get hung up on these figures when its maker claims fuel consumption of 5.3l/100km on average. Thrift is the new world order.
We’ve yet to test a Polo model that disappoints on the driving quality front and the Life model is smooth and composed on most surfaces. If you crave a more exciting driving style you’ll find it musters decent cornering ability, though the handling isn’t GTI-like. Effortless and economic driving is a major take away point, especially with the optional radar-controlled cruise control fitted.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
For all intents and purposes the Life model shows there’s bound to be a Polo for most tastes, but alternatives are plentiful and sexy, including the Peugeot 208, Renault Clio, Citroën C3 and Honda Jazz. Some, such as the Hyundai i20, come with auto boxes for similar money. Adding the comfort pack prices it out of contention and the biggest challenger to the Polo Life could also come from the harem.
That you have to spend extra money to lift up the styling while its Polo Vivo GT stable cousin already comes suitably accessorised, and with a more powerful engine for less money, will mess up the sales pitch. Despite the concern, the Polo Life feels the kind of sensible buy down from a T-Cross that doesn’t compromise much on safety and innovation, and it’s a credible and recommendable upgrade from Vivo ownership.
There’s much to like about the Polo Life, but adding the comfort pack to its already pricey position makes for a dicey decision. Losing the stylish alloys, panoramic roof and touch operated door locks shouldn’t be a deal breaker. It’s a great buy in base form.
Tech Specs:
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder turbo petrol
Capacity: 999cc
Power: 70kW
Torque: 175Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Five-speed manual
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 200km/h
0-100km/h: 11.3 sec (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 5.4l/100km (claimed)
Emissions: 123g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, six airbags, front fog lamps and cornering light, park distance control, electric windows, App-Connect, air conditioning, touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, rain-sensing wipers, remote central locking, cloth upholstery, multifunction steering wheel controls, digital instrument panel, trip computer
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Three years/45,000km
Price: R385,300
Lease: R8,617 a month
*at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Polo Life 1.0 TSI
WE LIKE: Refinement, price
WE DISLIKE: Costly upgrades
VERDICT: Still a solid hatch package without options
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance ****
Economy ****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety ****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
The competition
Citroën C2 1.2T Shine, 81kW/205Nm — R374,900
Mazda2 1.5 Dynamic auto, 85kW/148Nm — R354,700
Suzuki Swift Sport, 103kW/230Nm — R399,900
Hyundai i20 1.0T Fluid 90kW/172Nm — R386,500
Opel Corsa 1.2T Edition, 74kW/205Nm — R356,900
Kia Rio hatch 1.4 LX, 73kW/135Nm — R359,995
Renault Clio 1.0 Turbo Intens, 74kW/160Nm — R367,999
Honda Fit 1.5 Comfort, 89kW/145Nm — R355,600
Peugeot 208 1.2T Allure, 74kW/205Nm — R389,900
Fiat Tipo hatch 1.4 City Life, 70kW/127Nm — R390,900
Volkswagen Polo Vivo hatch 1.0TSI GT, 81kW/200Nm — R341,800
