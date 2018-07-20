Kids taught to use art for addressing tough issues

Psychotherapists set up programmes to help youngsters cope with life

Children from Peddie and its surrounds are learning to use play therapy to help them address issues in their communities. Art psychotherapist Merran Roy has developed a programme that encourages children to explore their creative spark using art psychotherapy principles that focus on the art-making process as therapeutic practice.

