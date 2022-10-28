Johnson & Johnson East London site lead Deane Lo Ning said that, above all things, each story inspired hope for the future and fostered change.
“These heroes are the beacons of light for those in the dark,” Lo Ning said.
“The people we celebrate tonight do not do this for fame, recognition, or riches.
“They do this because they care. Because they believe they can make a difference.
“Our contributions here tonight are only a drop in the ocean on what these amazing people need to continue their quests to make a difference.”
On arrival, guests were offered a tantalising Andiamo spritz cocktail sponsored by the Mount Vernon wine estate.
Mount Vernon sales manager Shelley Puffett said it was an honour to provide wines, which included bottles of Three Peak Cantata red blend and chardonnay for every table to enjoy.
Puffet said: “This is our first time being involved in the event, and it is incredibly special to be able to celebrate such a good cause with some really good wines.”
Local Hero winner Rodney Parsons, who feeds hundreds of children in Scenery Park, said the children kept him motivated to do more.
“The children of Scenery Park have carried me and they know what I do,” he said.
“This whole community is a family to me; I’m not doing this for pride — I love this job, feeding children is one of the best jobs I’ve ever had.”
Roseann Shadrach, SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorship manager, said: “Our Local Heroes have one thing in common with SPAR — they share our dedication to empower their community to build better, brighter futures.
“As brand leaders of small, grassroots organisations, these inspiring Local Heroes dedicate their lives to providing the community with critical services, resources and opportunities to improve their lives.”
A night of celebrating our worthy unsung stars
Image: ALAN EASON
This year the Local Hero gala event was a night of rose gold glamour in honour of 12 winners whose work helping their communities stood out from more than 50 nominees.
In the first in-person event since 2019, the Daily Dispatch and Johnson & Johnson Local Heroes awarded the selected finalists with R20,000 and a professionally shot video of their projects.
Finalist Bulelani Fowl, from Mdantsane, said he was overjoyed to be announced as one of the winners.
“I don’t know what to say, I was crying I was so surprised. I promise to get better at my work so I can help others reach where I am today.”
Hosted by TV personality Zanele Potelwa, 250 guests arrived in their finery on the red carpet at the ICC to enjoy a three-course dinner and witness the touching videos and speeches in celebration of the 2022 Local Heroes and their stories.
Local Hero Awards welcomes new MC Zanele Potelwa
Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said: “This year we published more than 50 stories of compassionate people who are making a positive impact in our community.
“Each year we are inspired by their stories and the depth of the work being done by our Local Heroes.
“It is always so tough to narrow this down to 12 Local Heroes to celebrate at our awards ceremony as each person profiled is a hero in their own right.
“We encourage as many people as possible to view the video profiles of our 12 heroes which are available on DispatchLIVE.
“Their stories are truly inspirational.
“While this initiative helps in some small way, our Local Heroes need your support as well, so we ask that you give them your support in whatever way you can.
“We are grateful for the support of our naming partner Johnson & Johnson who has partnered with us from the start of this initiative and whose support has amplified the work that our Local Heroes have done and are doing.
“Thank you also to this year’s prize sponsors SPAR, Vincent Park, Gussies Gifting and Stationery and Vodacom 4 U Berea whose contribution goes directly to our Local Heroes.
“We are also grateful for the support of the Premier Hotel ICC, The Beauty Academy, and Sculptures who help make the evening special for our Heroes.”
Local Heroes finalists honoured in glamorous — and first-ever — virtual awards
Johnson & Johnson East London site lead Deane Lo Ning said that, above all things, each story inspired hope for the future and fostered change.
“These heroes are the beacons of light for those in the dark,” Lo Ning said.
“The people we celebrate tonight do not do this for fame, recognition, or riches.
“They do this because they care. Because they believe they can make a difference.
“Our contributions here tonight are only a drop in the ocean on what these amazing people need to continue their quests to make a difference.”
On arrival, guests were offered a tantalising Andiamo spritz cocktail sponsored by the Mount Vernon wine estate.
Mount Vernon sales manager Shelley Puffett said it was an honour to provide wines, which included bottles of Three Peak Cantata red blend and chardonnay for every table to enjoy.
Puffet said: “This is our first time being involved in the event, and it is incredibly special to be able to celebrate such a good cause with some really good wines.”
Local Hero winner Rodney Parsons, who feeds hundreds of children in Scenery Park, said the children kept him motivated to do more.
“The children of Scenery Park have carried me and they know what I do,” he said.
“This whole community is a family to me; I’m not doing this for pride — I love this job, feeding children is one of the best jobs I’ve ever had.”
Roseann Shadrach, SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorship manager, said: “Our Local Heroes have one thing in common with SPAR — they share our dedication to empower their community to build better, brighter futures.
“As brand leaders of small, grassroots organisations, these inspiring Local Heroes dedicate their lives to providing the community with critical services, resources and opportunities to improve their lives.”
Still faithful to our mandate 150 years on
The owner of Vodacom4U, Stephen Eichstadt, said: “The Local Hero awards is an event for the unsung heroes of our society.
“They see where there is a need and have the passion to get the job done. They don’t hesitate.
“Often they are not recognised or funded for what they do, so it’s fantastic to be able to support these ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
“Our work slogan, ‘Caring for you’, is a giveback strategy.
“There is always room to give back to society and to have people who have set up organisations for that means they become a good conduit for investing back into our community.”
Finalist Simone Klaasen said: “I want to thank each and every sponsor for your help, being the voice — making people aware is what saves lives.
“My mother had a slogan she lived by: ‘No-one stands more erect than one who stoops to help a child’.”
The Local Hero winners for 2022 are:
Trevor Willard; Bulelani Fowl; Tubs Lingham; Dean Knox; Siphokazi Mpofu; Scott Worley and Joshua Acheam; Jono Kruger; Ziyanda Xaso; Andile Faniso and Maude Nophelo Faniso; Rodney Parsons; Simone Klaasen and Mary Brit.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos