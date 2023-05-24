He has organised digital literacy training for ward 26 residents, ranging from primary and high school pupils, teachers and the youth to village women running their own businesses.
Caring community activist uplifting rural youth through technology and sport
Ward councillor Nikelani Mjajubana is bettering lives beyond the scope of his role as municipal leader
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE
Growing up in rural Ngqeleni, Nikelani Mjajubana knew he wanted to become a leader in his community.
He has always been passionate about helping people. To him, being a leader is about being of service to others, just like his two heroes, former President Nelson Mandela and the late SACP leader Chris Hani.
He believes neither cared about positions or job titles; their priority was always the people.
“They were totally different in that they did not get excited by being elected into leadership positions. They were just passionate about helping people,” he said.
Mjajubana, an ANC ward councillor in Nyandeni municipality, has gone beyond the scope of the role of a municipal leader.
He has organised digital literacy training for ward 26 residents, ranging from primary and high school pupils, teachers and the youth to village women running their own businesses.
Through the initiative, he is working with Nemisa and Walter Sisulu University to teach people how to use technology to better themselves.
Mjajubana, 35, only took an active interest in politics in about 2017.
He was voted in as the ward 26 councillor in Nyandeni after the 2021 local government elections.
“In the rural areas we are faced with a myriad challenges, and things like load-shedding make life even more difficult.
“The world is moving into the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). In 2020, Covid-19 also taught us a new way of teaching schoolchildren while they are at home.”
Through the programme, teachers learn how to provide online classes while women in business learn how to market their businesses.
“Nowadays most people have smartphones. It means grade 12 children can apply to study in universities using their phones or even search for career choices online.
“Rural businesswoman can apply for financial assistance or send emails,” Mjajubana said.
He said many rural children were not exposed to things like the internet or 4IR.
Recently, Mjajubana received a certificate of appreciation from the Eastern Cape education department for his efforts to promote education in rural areas.
Growing up in Mankosi village, the thought of becoming a politician had never crossed his mind.
“Even though I never saw myself as a politician, I always saw myself as a leader, drawing inspiration and reading about the likes of Madiba and Hani.”
He has also managed to source and donate school uniforms for needy children in his community.
While living in Mthatha, a younger Mjajubana had a chance to become a soccer star when he was signed by PSL outfit Maritzburg United in 2005.
But after his career was cut short by a knee injury, he returned to the village of his birth.
He soon set up U12 and U17 soccer teams for boys and girls.
He has staged several soccer tournaments, and also qualified as a referee for the Motsepe League.
While many see him as a ward councillor, he prefers the term community activist.
He is now preparing to partner with the government on a crop production training programme for out-of-school youths.
“Our communities and schools have become dens for drugs. My goal is to help change that.”
One of Mjajubana’s mentors, Wanda Dion Skoti, a co-curricular programmes mentor at WSU, described him as not being cut from the same cloth as many leaders.
“We often hear about squabbles for leadership positions. He [Mjajubana] is [about] none of that. He just wants to help his people.”
Polelwa Manqiyana, who runs the Thandanani preschool in rural Mngcibe village, described the digital literacy training programme as an eye-opener.
“I believe now my children, young as they are, will benefit from what we have been taught about technology and how to use it effectively in a teaching environment,” she said.
