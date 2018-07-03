EC initiate deaths reach 14

Fourteen initiates, including a 50-year-old, have died in the Eastern Cape since the launch of 2018 winter traditional initiation season in June 2.

This has sent shockwaves to the entire country.

Although the season is not over, the deaths are already more than the entire 2017 winter season where 11 initiates died.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs provincial spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam said of the 14 deaths, 10 are in the O R Tambo district, mostly in the Mpondoland in Nyandeni, two were reported dead in Mbizana in the Alfred Nzo, one in Ngcobo in the Chris Hani district, one in Mdantsane, East London in the Buffalo City Metro.

Ngam said that focus was in OR Tambo and especially in Libode and Ngqeleni where most of the deaths happened and illegal circumcision of under-age boys some as young as 12 years happen.

On Wednesday leaders of Cogta portfolio and health portfolio will descend to Nyandeni to assist arrest the situation which have described by those in the field as having reached crisis proportions.

A number of traditional surgeons and nurses have been arrested but the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chairman Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana have urged police bosses to dispatch police on a helicopter to assist to catch notorious traditional surgeon called Mtshayina and operating in and around Libode.

About 29 illegal initiates have been rescued and three admitted at Malizo Mpehle Hospital in Tsolo whole 30 others were rescued in Lusikisiki.