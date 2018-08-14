WATCH | UFH determined to take action on behalf of assault victim

The University of Fort Hare is looking at taking drastic action against final-year fine arts student Anathi Madikane, who was caught on camera assaulting another student on Saturday morning.

It has since emerged the victim may not be opening a case. However the university may do so on the victim’s behalf.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch on Monday, university spokesperson Khotso Moabi said the victim was reluctant to lay a formal charge with the police. However, should she fail to do so, “the university was within its rights to lay a formal complaint on her behalf”.

He said that together with the SAPS they had managed to apprehend the culprit on Saturday.

“We have to ensure that both the perpetrator and the victim’s rights are upheld and they follow due process to ensure the matter reaches its final conclusion. We are determined to enforce full disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” he said.