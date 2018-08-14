WATCH | UFH determined to take action on behalf of assault victim
The University of Fort Hare is looking at taking drastic action against final-year fine arts student Anathi Madikane, who was caught on camera assaulting another student on Saturday morning.
It has since emerged the victim may not be opening a case. However the university may do so on the victim’s behalf.
Speaking to the Daily Dispatch on Monday, university spokesperson Khotso Moabi said the victim was reluctant to lay a formal charge with the police. However, should she fail to do so, “the university was within its rights to lay a formal complaint on her behalf”.
He said that together with the SAPS they had managed to apprehend the culprit on Saturday.
“We have to ensure that both the perpetrator and the victim’s rights are upheld and they follow due process to ensure the matter reaches its final conclusion. We are determined to enforce full disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” he said.
The footage, which was widely shared on social media, showed an assault that took place in the early hours of Saturday at the Jabavu residence on Alice campus. Cellphone footage shows the students arguing.
The man kicks the woman twice in the chest. She stumbles to the ground and he proceeds to kick her in the face. The pair were apparently dating.
Alice campus premier Life Mabaso said this assault and other rape incidents exposed the lax security at the campus.
“If you look at the assault video you will hear people screaming, but no security came to investigate. This is because there was no security at all . . . and as for the rape incident [on Sunday afternoon] the perpetrator managed to enter the grounds of the university undetected.”
